Driver, passenger injured in tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-90

Two people were injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 131 Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The driver of the truck and a passenger were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by Boston Emergency Medical Services, police said.
The tractor-trailer was carrying cans and bottles which were scattered on the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-90 after the crash, according to police.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was assisting in cleaning up the lanes.
Police did not immediately respond to questions about the crash, including its cause, the conditions of the two injured people, and what time it occurred.
