Driver, passenger injured in tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-90

Two people were injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 131 Saturday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by Boston Emergency Medical Services, police said.

The tractor-trailer was carrying cans and bottles which were scattered on the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-90 after the crash, according to police.