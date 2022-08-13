fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two sisters help save unresponsive woman on flight from Boston to Florida

By Sofia Saric Globe Correspondent,Updated August 13, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne (left) and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly (right) helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week (Courtesy Photo: Wayland Fire Department).Wayland Fire Department/Courtesy Photo: Wayland Fire Department

Two sisters, one a Wayland firefighter/paramedic and the other a Burlington nurse, helped save an unconscious woman suffering from an apparent diabetic emergency during a flight from Logan Airport to Florida, according to the Wayland Fire Department.

Lindsay Byrne, and her sister, Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, were on a Jet Blue fight traveling to Fort Meyers together on Aug. 1, Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson said in a statement Friday.

When flight attendants requested help from anyone with a medical background over the plane’s intercom, Byrne, Kelly and a firefighter from Florida “sprung into action,” according to McPherson.

The trio found an unconscious woman inside the airplane bathroom who was having trouble breathing with grayish-blue skin and a faint pulse, the statement said. They determined she was having a diabetic emergency.

They sat the woman up to clear her airway and fed her sugar packets, which helped her to regain consciousness.

When the plane landed in Fort Myers , the woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

“Seeing this training and professionalism kick into action beyond our small community and in an environment with limited resources is a proud moment for the department that made a difference in someone’s life,” McPherson said in the statement.

Byrne has been a member of the Wayland Fire Department for four years, according to the statement.

