Tributes pour in for Anne Heche, including from ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer wrote in a statement. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Heche, 53, had a storied career with roles in film and television, including “Another World,” “If These Walls Could Talk,” and “Donnie Brasco.” Heche’s oldest son Homer Laffoon told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that his mother had died.

Statements from many close to actor Anne Heche have been streaming in after a representative for Heche said in a statement Friday she is brain dead following a fiery car crash more than a week ago.

Heche was critically injured after crashing a Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, and narcotics were found in her blood, according to authorities. A statement released on behalf of Heche’s family and friends revealed Thursday that she had a severe anoxic brain injury. She was being kept on life support Friday for organ donation.

Ellen DeGeneres shared condolences for her ex-girlfriend, whom she dated from 1997 to 2000. “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love,” she said Friday.

When the pair were together, they said in 1999 that they would get married if the Vermont Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ex-husband Coleman Laffoon said in a video on Instagram on Friday, “I loved her and I miss her. And I am always going to.”

Heche also has a younger son, Atlas Heche Tupper, with ex-boyfriend James Tupper, an actor who has appeared in ABC television series “Men in Trees,” which also starred Heche, along with “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Revenge.”

James Tupper wrote “love you forever” as a caption on Instagram with a picture of Heche.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday that it had ended its investigation into the crash.

