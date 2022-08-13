Although Bill Belichick won’t acknowledge it, play-calling is a legitimate question

Which might leave one to wonder — might that change by the start of the regular season?

With two exhibition games to go, the Patriots still have two offensive play-callers.

“Don’t worry about that,” the head coach said Thursday night.

Fine. Don’t worry, But wonder? Absolutely.

It’s a legitimate question, one of the biggest facing the team as it prepares to head to Miami for the Sept. 11 season opener. This is an offense still searching for its identity, and its consistency, and finding a regular play-caller is part of that quest.

It’s an obvious question because of the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas, a second head-coaching opportunity earned largely on his prowess as a play-caller in New England. Finding his replacement emerged at the forefront of offseason priorities.

It’s a pressing issue because of the impact of McDaniels’s exit on quarterback Mac Jones, the first-round pick who heads into his second season without the man with whom he had forged such a productive partnership as a rookie. The Patriots are invested in Jones as their post-Tom Brady future, and NFL record books show just how much a longstanding, consistent coach-quarterback relationship can lead to sustained success.

Yet the question is one Belichick has no interest in answering. Even more, it’s one he doesn’t even want to acknowledge is worth asking.

“We’ll work it out,” he said.

Belichick was asked about the tandem of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge after tabbing both of them to call plays in the team’s exhibition opener. The two assistant coaches split the responsibility in the 23-21 loss to the Giants, with Patricia opening the game calling plays for veteran Brian Hoyer and Judge taking over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game. Jones, along with most of the team’s starters, did not play.

Without Jones in the game, Thursday’s results would never have delivered a verdict anyway. But the reality remains that neither coach has a strong background on offense, with Patricia a former Patriots defensive coordinator and Judge their onetime special teams coordinator.

Yet Belichick remains tightlipped on his thinking. No doubt he’ll work it out, but is it really too much to ask for some insight into the thinking? In a league filled with some understandable levels of CIA-level secret keeping around an offensive playbook, the identity of the person calling the plays from that book doesn’t need to rise to that level. Maybe Belichick really doesn’t have an answer yet, maybe he’s conducting some sort of mano-a-mano contest across these training camp/preseason days. Or maybe he knows exactly what he’s doing and just doesn’t want other teams to know it yet.

Your guess is as good as ours.

The first time he was asked about possibly settling on one play-caller Thursday, he sidestepped with this: “Yeah, well, we did [use both of them] this game. We did a lot of things in this game that are going to be beneficial in the long run, whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played and so forth. That’s all part of the process. I thought it would be a good opportunity for us to do that.”

After a decade of play-calling from Josh McDaniels, the role is unclear for Bill Belichick and Co. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Pressed again later, he couldn’t hide his impatience. Here’s the exchange, as transcribed by the team:

Q: You mentioned earlier with the offensive play-caller you’re going through a process. What do you need to see?

BB: I don’t need to see anything, just we’re going through a process. Simple as that.

Q: It’s just a little bit of an unusual situation for us that have watched you guys before.

BB: What do you want me to do?

Q: I guess we’re just looking for a little clarity as to why we’re seeing what we’re seeing.

BB: Great. Yeah. Going through a process.

Well that explains it. Or not. Why does it have to be this hard?

Belichick could take a cue from one of his own. Listen to James White, who went on the NFL Network’s morning show Friday to talk about his decision to retire, and was asked by the panel about the unusual offensive setup he leaves behind. He didn’t share any state secrets, but nor did he act as if the question was the problem.

“I think a lot of people kind of rush to judgment when it comes to all that,” White said. “Bill’s coached a lot of football. Matt’s coached a lot of football. So has Joe Judge. You just have to let those guys work. A lot of coaches coached a lot of different positions before they ended up being an offensive coordinator. They could’ve coached on the defensive side of the ball first. I don’t think a lot of people realize that.”

Perhaps if Jones and his first-string offense haven’t struggled as much as they have during training camp, , the question wouldn’t loom as large. But it’s clear the group is still trying to find its way.

“I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will,” Jones said last week after a particularly ugly practice. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new. When there’s 10 people that look into my eyes, I know they’re going to trust me to do the right thing on game day.”

The process of getting it all right picks up steam this week, with Jones and the rest of his offensive starters presumably ready to see the field Friday night in preseason Game 2. But as many eyes as there will be on the QB, there will be just as many looking to the sideline curious as to who’s in his ear. It’s a legitimate question, even if Belichick doesn’t want to admit it.

