Blue Jays snap Guardians’ win streak at six with pair of solo home runs

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best hitting streak to 22 games with a double in the first as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak. He has the longest active hitting streak in the majors.

Hernández and Chapman both connected off Guardians starter Triston McKenzie , who has lost three of his past four decisions. McKenzie (8-9) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Matt Chapman also connected, and the Blue Jays beat Cleveland, 2-1, Saturday in Toronto, halting the Guardians’ season-high winning streak at six.

Cleveland, the AL Central leaders, lost for the third time in 10 games.

Chapman matched Guerrero for the Blue Jays team lead in home runs with his drive to left.

Hernández put Toronto in front with a leadoff homer in the seventh, his 17th.

Anthony Bass (3-3) pitched one inning for the win as five Toronto relievers combined to pitch five shutout innings in relief of Mitch White.

Making his second start for Toronto since being acquired from the Dodgers earlier this month, White allowed one run and three hits in 4⅔ innings, leaving with runners at first and second. Zach Pop came on and got Guardians slugger José Ramirez to fly out to the warning track in center.

Pinch-hitter Will Benson reached on a one-out single in the ninth, advancing to second on shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error. With the sellout crowd of 44,977 on its feet, Romano struck out Steven Kwan looking to finish it, earning his 26th save in 30 chances.

Tromp towers over Marlins

Chadwick Tromp doubled twice, singled, and drove in three runs in his first major league action of the season, leading the Braves over the Marlins, 5-2, in the opening game of a doubleheader in Miami.

Matt Olson homered and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Robbie Grossman had two hits each for the Braves, who won their fourth straight after losing four of five to the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Atlanta starter Kyle Muller scattered two runs and three hits in five innings. Recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier Saturday, Muller (1-1) walked one and struck out five. Immediately after his outing, the Braves returned the lefthander to Gwinnett.

“It’s nice to come up here when they need me and produce,” Muller said. “Now they know I’m ready whenever they need me.”

The Marlins have lost 11 of 12 at home and have scored just 21 runs through their first 11 games in August.

Melvin: Tatis remorseful

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call and said the player “feels remorseful.”

Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a “private conversation” with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing anabolic steroid, Clostebol, was announced by Major League Baseball on Friday.

The first-year Padres skipper said he did not feel the need to discuss the Tatis suspension with other players again before Saturday’s game at Nationals Park.

Asked by a reporter whether he would want Tatis to speak to his teammates about what happened, Melvin replied: “I don’t know where and when that would potentially happen, so I’m not sure at this point.”

Some other Padres players were critical in their comments after Friday’s game, including pitcher Mike Clevinger, who talked about being “disappointed” in Tatis and hoping the shortstop realizes “it’s about more than just him right now.”

A talented hitter and fielder, Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs last season, pairing with third baseman Manny Machado to give the Padres a feared middle of the order. But Tatis had not played at all in 2022 because he broke his left wrist in the offseason — in what is believed to have been a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

Kiermaier’s uncertain future

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to be ready for opening day next year following season-ending left hip surgery, but what team that will be with is yet to be determined.

The 32-year-old Kiermaier is in the final season of a $53.5 million, six-year contract agreed to in March 2017. The Rays have a team option for 2023, which they will likely decline. Kiermaier hit .228 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season.

While three-time AL Gold Glove winner is focused on his rehab program, he also understands that this time with Tampa Bay, which dates to his major league debut in 2013, could be over. He is open to staying with the Rays.

“I’m driven, I’m motivated, this is like, for me, chasing something again,” Kiermaier said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to try to look like the player I was a couple years ago, and hopefully a team, several teams will be wanting me. That’s what I plan, and I’m very excited.”

Skubal out for season

The Tigers moved ace lefthander Tarik Skubal (left arm fatigue) to the 60-day injury list prior to the game to make room for Norris. Hinch said Skubal’s visit with a specialist next week will focus on his elbow . . . Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (right elbow) is nearing a return after going on the injured list retroactive to Aug. 5. He was scheduled to hit on the field and test his arm with some light throwing, interim manager John Schneider said.