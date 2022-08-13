Game 115: Red Sox can take first series win against Yankees after walkoff win, plus lineups and notes

Kutter Crawford is tasked with shaking the proverbial monkey off Boston’s back. The rookie has been pretty successful against the Yankees this season, holding them scoreless over two innings back in April and allowing just one run in five innings to take the win on July 9.

Off the back of a thrilling walkoff win on Friday thanks to new outfielder Tommy Pham, the Red Sox can finally take a series win against the Yankees — their first against an American League East opponent in a multi-game series this season — with another win on Saturday night.

New York will counter with deadline acquisition Frankie Montas, whose 4-9 record has far more to do with the ineptitude of his former team in Oakland than the righthander’s own performance. Montas is looking to bounce back from a rough Yankees debut, having been shelled for six earned runs in just three innings by the Cardinals last Sunday.

YANKEES (71-42): TBA

Pitching: RHP Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA)

RED SOX (56-58): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-4, 4.30 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Crawford: Donaldson 2-4, Hicks 1-2, Higashioka 1-2, Judge 1-4, Kiner-Falefa 0-3, Rizzo 0-3, Torres 1-3, Trevino 0-1

Red Sox vs. Montas: Bogaerts 1-9, Dalbec 1-2, Devers 5-8, Duran 1-3, Hosmer 2-6, Martinez 2-6, Pham 2-6, Plawecki 1-4, Verdugo 2-6

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have not won a series against the Yankees since July 2021.

Notes: After giving up just one earned run in back-to-back starts, Crawford wasn’t as effective his last time out. He yielded five runs on as many hits in five innings of a 13-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. He is 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in three appearances against the Yankees ... Andrew Benintendi returned to Fenway Park for the first time since he left Boston following the 2020 season, his fifth with the Red Sox. He went 1-for-4 in the series opener Friday ... Montas is 0-2 with a 1.83 ERA in five career appearances against the Red Sox ... Boston third baseman Rafael Devers is 5-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs in his career against Montas ... The Red Sox enter the day four games back of the final wild card spot.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.