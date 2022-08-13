‘Living my dream’: Middleboro rides into Little League World Series as first Mass. representative since 2009

“We’re still taking it in,” Gillpatrick said. “It just still feels a little unreal.”

After taking down the Maine representatives 10-1 on Thursday night in the New England regional championship to advance, Gillpatrick and his son Gavin’s team were quickly ushered back to their dorms in Connecticut before receiving their orders to board a bus to Williamsport at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

As he walked toward Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., coach Chad Gillpatrick was still processing the 24-hour whirlwind his Middleboro Little League all-star team has been on in their run to the league’s second Little League World Series appearance.

Middleboro, which is the first Mass. team to advance to Williamsport since Peabody in 2009, had a rocky start in the New England Region tournament.

They pushed only one run across in their opening-round win over New Hampshire and lost to Maine 10-4 in the second round. The bats woke up in the final two games, as they scored 21 runs in wins over New Hampshire and Maine, rattling Maine’s starting pitcher for four runs in 3⅓ innings to advance.

“Obviously we wanted to be a little aggressive up there [at the plate],” said Gillpatrick. “But we also wanted them to be patient to work the counts and try to get their starter to a high pitch count and it kind of worked out.”

The team began their run back in the district tournament, where they swept through East Bridgewater, Bridgewater, and Barnstable to claim the district title. They moved on to the sectionals and went 2-1 in pool play before topping Hanover 3-1 in the championship game. Middleboro then swept the state tournament, beating Pittsfield American and taking down Wellesley twice.

Throughout this run, Chad Gillpatrick has enjoyed watching his son and his teammates come together to achieve one of Gavin’s dreams. Chad has coached Gavin since he was five years old, which has allowed for special moments like this to happen.

“[Gavin] loves baseball, we’d come home from work and he’s always watching the on-demand World Series from past years,” Gillpatrick said. “You know, probably thinking in his head dreaming about it. For it to come through for him, it’s pretty cool.”

Gavin has been a key contributor in the team’s run so far. He hit .462 with six RBIs and bombed two home runs in the New England Region tournament and was responsible for the lone run in Middleboro’s first-round matchup with New Hampshire.

“It feels great,” Gavin said. “I’m finally living my dream I’ve had for a while.”

Middleboro has leaned on Jayden Murphy, who started the regional championship game, giving up one run in four innings of work while also hitting a two-run home run to propel Middleboro over Maine.

“[Thursday] was a tough spot for [Murphy] coming in, pitching in the championship game, and showed a little bit with his control,” Gillpatrick said. “But he settled in. He hit a few batters but you know, he pitched when he needed to.”

While individual members have played a large role, Gillpatrick credits Middleboro’s success to how well the team has come together and gelled.

“After districts, everybody realized that we had something special and the work just grew from there,” he said. “These kids started working even harder and the commitment has been there and the camaraderie — everything with this team is coming together.”

A difficult road begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. when Middleboro takes on Tennessee in the first round of the international tournament, but their coach has is confident about their response to the pressure and larger stage.

“I’m just super proud of these kids,” he said. “Every time we get on the field, I get just this great feeling in my body that, you know, it doesn’t feel like we’re gonna lose a game.”

