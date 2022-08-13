Revolution get past D.C. United on Carles Gil goal

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution made a patchwork lineup work again Saturday, Carles Gil’s 18th-minute goal the difference in a 1-0 win over D.C. United before a crowd of 24,240.

Missing several regulars, the Revolution relied on local teenagers Noel Buck and Damian Rivera in midfield in increasing their home unbeaten streak to eight games. The Revolution (8-7-9, 33 points), who visit Canada for games against Toronto FC Wednesday and Montreal next Saturday, moved into playoff position in the Eastern Conference with their second successive win.

Gil one-timed a deflected cross from Brandon Bye, Tommy McNamara setting up the sequence, lofting a pass to Bye, who went past Martin Rodriguez and crossed off a sliding Tony Alfaro.