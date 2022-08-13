Devers, Bogaerts can’t deliver as Yankees come out on top in another drama-filled finish at Fenway Park

Scrheiber negotiated a scoreless eighth but with one out in the ninth, Andrew Benintendi pounded a one-out double off the wall in center. Jose Trevino tapped an infield single, moving Benintendi to third. Then Isiah Kiner-Falefa worked in a squeeze play, scoring Benintendi and giving the Yankees the one-run lead.

After two innings against the Orioles just a couple days prior, the Sox needed two more from John Schreiber with the game tied, 2-2.

It was another tight game Saturday evening at Fenway Park. A game limited in offense, much like Friday evening.

The Sox had just who they wanted coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, however, in Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, despite their recent struggles. Both Reese McGuire and Tommy Pham delivered one-out singles off New York reliever Scott Effross. The Red Sox had something, it seemed, cooking.

Advertisement

But Devers hit a dribbler in front of the plate with runners on first and second and Trevino made a gutsy play, electing to throw to second, cutting down Tammy Pham, who represented the winning run.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Then Xander Bogaerts popped out, resulting in a 3-2 Sox loss.

The Red Sox needed length from starter Kutter Crawford after Friday night’s 10-inning walkoff win. They were down Garrett Whitlock, who tossed two innings to close out the game. Likely Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier, too, who both tossed an inning.

The Sox’ reliance on Crawford came on the heels of what was his worst appearance of the season last week against the Royals. Crawford yielded five runs over five innings in a loss.

Crawford wiped his hands clean for Saturday’s start however, ultimately giving the Sox the six innings they needed while eluding serious damage against a Yankees team that has struggled since the All-Star break.

Crawford cruised through his first three innings without surrendering a hit, tossing 11 first-pitch strikes to the first 14 batters he faced. The effectiveness of those strikes helped establish at-bats, leading to six swings and misses the first time through the order and three strikeouts through three innings.

Advertisement

The second time through the order, however, proved to be a battle for the righthander. After recording the first two outs of the fourth, Crawford let Anthony Rizzo off the hook with a two-out walk. Josh Donaldson then smoked a single to right-center and had it not been for the slow-footed Rizzo, the Yankees would have had their first run of the game. Alex Verdugo made a running catch on a Gleyber Torres liner to right end the threat.

The Sox gave Crawford some breathing room in the the home half of the fourth when Jarren Duran was plunked with the bases loaded by a Frankie Montas cutter. Reese McGuire made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Eric Hosmer.

That lead was short-lived, though.

In the fifth Crawford’s stuff began to fade. He walked Andrew Benintendi after a nine-pitch at-bat. Later, Crawford left a curveball over the heart of the plate that Kiner-Falefa stung for a two-run homer into the monster seats, tying the game at two apiece. It was Kiner-Falefa’s first home run in 103 games this season.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.