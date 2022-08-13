Vehicle accident in southern Egypt kills 9, injures 18

CAIRO (AP) — A vehicle accident involving an overturned microbus in southern Egypt killed at least nine people and injured eight, authorities said Saturday.

The crash took place Friday when the passenger vehicle overturned following a tire blowout on a highway in Minya province 273 kilometers (170 miles) south of the capital Cairo, provincial authorities said in a statement.

The microbus, a sort of mass transit minivan, was transporting people from Sohag province to Cairo, the statement said.