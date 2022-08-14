Love connections from Kehlani at Leader Bank Pavilion

When Kehlani took the stage for their headlining set at Leader Bank Pavilion on Friday, the sold-out crowd snapped to attention — attendees who hadn’t yet arrived at their seats made a break for it down the aisles, and those who were in their spots stood up to honor the 27-year-old singer-songwriter. Since the Oakland native’s first album, 2017′s “SweetSexySavage,” their strikingly personal, yet robust-sounding take on modern R&B has distinguished itself with its homespun feel and disarmingly honest lyrics about love’s ups, downs, and sublime moments, and it’s helped them amass a passionate fanbase.

In April Kehlani released “blue water road,” an intricately arranged collection of ruminative songs that contemplate modern romance; the songs don’t always arrive at answers, but their gently prodding poetry and Kehlani’s airy voice make the process of self-reflection even more rewarding. On “more than I should,” Kehlani ponders straying from an inattentive lover over synth hiccups that recall the framework of Ginuwine’s similarly lustful 1996 cut “Pony”; on “melt,” looped guitar arpeggios add buoyancy to Kehlani’s giddy descriptions of first-blush love (“Wish I could build me a cute apartment/one-bedroom right where your heart is,” they sigh). Even when the emotions are heavy, the musical vibe is free-flowing and light, with Kehlani’s wandering journeys along the paths of motherhood, coming out, and immersing themselves in spirituality adding to the songs’ openness.