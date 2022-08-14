North End outdoor dining to continue through September

“From the start of the program, the City has said outdoor dining in the North End would run until September 30th for restaurants that followed the regulations of this year’s program,” the e-mail said.

Officials had previously said outdoor dining in the North End would end Sept. 5 but could continue to Sept. 30 if restaurants complied with city regulations.

Outdoor dining in the North End opened at the beginning of May. The start of the season was marked by controversy, with the city charging restaurants a $7,500 fee to use sidewalk space for seating, plus an extra charge to expand seating onto the street and occupy parking spaces.

The fee was new this year, after the city had previously allowed North End eateries to open sidewalk seating gratis to help keep businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu announced the fee in March and said it would go toward mitigating issues brought on by outdoor dining after North End residents raised concerns about overflowing trashcans and traffic safety in the densely populated neighborhood.

As of late July, the city had collected about $300,000 from businesses through the fees and spent more than $714,000 for cleaning and traffic enforcement in the North End during the outdoor dining season, according to an online tracker on the city’s website.

The fees and timeframe for outdoor dining are unique to the North End, as restaurants in other parts of the city can continue to offer patio seating throughout the fall.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.