80-year-old man punched, kicked at Park Street station

An 80-year-old man was punched and kicked by a 66-year-old Holbrook man at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Friday morning, officials said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital after officers found him lying on the ground and bleeding from his face as they arrived in response to a 10 a.m. call reporting an assault in progress at the station, Transit Police said in a statement Saturday.
James Walsh was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot, the statement said. It was unclear Sunday whether Walsh had hired an attorney.
The victim, whose identity was not released, had approached Walsh to get a bag that Walsh was holding and that the victim claimed belonged to him, and an altercation followed, the statement said. Walsh punched the victim to the ground and continued to punch and kick his head and body, the victim told Transit Police.
A bystander pulled Walsh away from the victim before Transit Police arrived, the statement said.
