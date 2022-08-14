80-year-old man punched, kicked at Park Street station

An 80-year-old man was punched and kicked by a 66-year-old Holbrook man at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Friday morning, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital after officers found him lying on the ground and bleeding from his face as they arrived in response to a 10 a.m. call reporting an assault in progress at the station, Transit Police said in a statement Saturday.

James Walsh was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a shod foot, the statement said. It was unclear Sunday whether Walsh had hired an attorney.