Boston Common water main that broke Saturday is repaired, according to officials

The section of pipe that failed was replaced shortly before midnight, he said.

A section of a pathway near the intersection of Charles and Boylston streets — where the rupture occurred — will remain closed until it can be repaved Monday, Tom Bagley, a spokesman for the commission, said on Sunday morning.

The Boston Common main that breached early Saturday and sent water cascading along Charles Street and into the Public Garden has been repaired, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The broken main forced the closure of Charles Street between Beacon and Boylston streets for much of Saturday morning. It caused flooding in the Public Garden, and water in that park’s lagoon submerged a walkway and reached the legs of park benches. It also interrupted water service at a Parks and Recreation maintenance garage, Bagley said on Saturday.

A pathway sank in the Boston Common near Charles Street and Boylston Street due to a water main break that flooded the Public Garden and surrounding area in Boston on Saturday morning. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The roadway had been reopened shortly before noon, but crews worked much of the night replacing the section of pipe that failed.

“Water main repaired in the Boston Common, roadway restoration is expected to commence Monday. A big thank you to BWSC & DPW crews for clearing Charles St. of debris [and] restoring traffic back to normal,” the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said in a Twitter post Sunday morning .

The commission is coordinating with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to have the damaged pathway section repaved Monday, Bagley said. The pavement had been warped and cracked after the main broke.

“Pathway closed until Parks deem it safe for pedestrian & vehicular traffic,” Bagley said in a text message.

The 16-inch pipe that failed dated back to the 1870s, and was rehabilitated in the 1980s, Bagley said on Saturday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.