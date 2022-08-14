Boston police officer struck while directing traffic in Mattapan

A Boston police officer was struck by a car early Sunday morning in Mattapan, officials said.
Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at 2:35 a.m. at 477 River St., said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson. Upon arrival, police identified the pedestrian as an officer who was conducting traffic when they were hit by a car, Watson said.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The driver remained at the scene, Watson said. No charges had been filed as of Sunday night.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Advertisement
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.