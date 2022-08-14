Boston police officer struck while directing traffic in Mattapan

A Boston police officer was struck by a car early Sunday morning in Mattapan, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at 2:35 a.m. at 477 River St., said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson. Upon arrival, police identified the pedestrian as an officer who was conducting traffic when they were hit by a car, Watson said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.