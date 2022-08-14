fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cow loose in Acton, ‘could be anywhere,’ officials say

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated August 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
Acton Fire Department officials asked the public to be on the lookout for a cow that escaped from a home on Prospect Street.Acton Fire Department

Officials asked the public to be on the lookout for a black cow that escaped from a Prospect Street home in Acton on Sunday according to the Acton Fire Department.

The location of the cow was unknown Sunday night. “At this point, he could be anywhere,” Acton fire officials said on Twitter at 9:45 p.m. If the cow is seen, it should be reported to a local fire station or to Acton police or town officials, the tweet said.

No further information was available Sunday night, officials said.

