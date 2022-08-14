Have you apologized to your hydrangeas for the drought?

“Those ferns were so much a part of my emotional life,” said Holt, a teacher from Jamaica Plain.

When she reached her backyard, her fears were confirmed. Her cinnamon fern, the Christmas fern, the fancy fern — a once-lush trio that made her feel hopeful and safe — were brown, crispy, in pain.

Abbi Holt rushed to her garden before she even kissed her wife hello, but she didn’t need to see her ferns to know they would be nearly dead. She had been gone a week, and, by her own admission, the watering directions she left behind were insufficient to meet the drought’s cruelty.

Remember the days when gardening was, um, relaxing? When people took it up specifically to destress? How the gardeners among us looked forward to summer all year long, and how their earthy joy, and the tomatoes they generously shared in the office (before those were killed off, too), made the rest of us jealous?

But this season, puttering around in the garden has been anything but zen. The Death Valley-level heat, the tropical rainforest humidity, the dryness, the rain that thunders down just enough to wreck plans and pretty shoes, or that is forecast to fall but never comes, the SUN — it’s all working its way into gardeners’ psyches.

How could it not, with ominous headlines like, “Severe drought spreads rapidly across Mass., sparking wildfire concerns”and “As Boston heat records fall, scientists see climate change’s fingerprints.”

There’s rain in the forecast off and on, but commenting on the devastation we’ve already suffered, landscape designer Faith Michaels sounded like Lady Macbeth pronouncing what’s done is done.

“We are so deep in the hole we may never get enough rain to stop what’s gone on,” said Michaels, principal of Faithful Flowers.

In Brookline, Miranda Daniloff Mancusi, a marketing and communications consultant, has started apologizing to her plants. “I’m sorry we humans are such a rotten lot,” she told them (silently).

She went even further with her Japanese maple. “When it’s time to purchase a new car I’ll get an electric vehicle,” she vowed as she hugged it. “And I’m getting more involved in [fighting] climate change.”

Some people are playing god with their plants, deciding which ones should get favored treatment, which ones should be left to ... well, you know.

“If this is what the climate is going to be like from now on, maybe some plants don’t deserve to live,” said Delia Cabe, an author and senior affiliated faculty member at Emerson College.

One thing she knows: She’ll do all she can to save the blue hydrangea she planted in memory of her late cat Clara, who died last year at 15. “Clara’s eyes were blue,” she said wistfully.

As the drought continues to hammer us, some cities and towns are issuing nonessential outdoor water-use restrictions. That of course has led to some people ignoring the restrictions and others gossiping about people who are ignoring the restrictions.

In one town, where a ban has been implemented, here’s how they talk trash: “I had a friend who went to a kid’s birthday and she said the sprinkler was on the whole time,” one woman told the Globe, requesting anonymity for both herself and her town.

She’s a bit of a scofflaw herself, albeit with a rationalization. “I don’t use the dishwasher,” she said, “so I am watering my garden with the equivalent of that.”

Meanwhile, some people, even those living in towns without water restrictions, feel so guilty about wasting water that they’re harvesting drips from air conditioners, collecting shower water, or flushing less.

Felicity Bell, a seamstress and climate activist, has started collecting two gallons of water a day from her dehumidifier and using it to water her garden or young, local trees.

And since the drought killed the ground cover in her Jamaica Plain backyard, she’s started covering the area with shade cloth and compost, hoping to make it a “safe space” for worms.

“It’s hard to fight the feelings of despair that arise looking at how some of the trees have already begun to change,” she said.

With all this depressing brown surrounding us, what can we do? Reframe!

At least one municipality is urging residents to “embrace the golden lawn.” And Kareema Scott, who works in family and community engagement for the Boston Public Schools, said that while earlier in her gardening life she was really into aesthetics, she’s now come to understand a deeper beauty and importance.

“I am at a place where the process of dying is a part of gardening,” she said. “Even if these plants are going to fail, there is instruction in death.”

Let it be so.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.