Jacob loves to joke around and laugh

Jacob is a sensitive young man who enjoys smiling and laughing. He likes to joke around and have fun.

Jacob loves being outside and enjoys most outdoor activities. He enjoys sports such as basketball and volleyball. Jacob likes to ride his bike and also has a green thumb, so he enjoys planting and general gardening.

Those who work closely with Jacob state that he has made great progress recently, especially in terms of developing positive relationships with peers. He does well in school with supports and thrives when structure is provided for him.

Legally free for adoption, Jacob is looking for his forever family and home. He will do well in a family of any constellation, including homes with either younger or older children. He does have biological siblings that he hopes to maintain relationships with in the future. He would really benefit from a family that is able to help him process the past and move forward with the future; patience is key.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.