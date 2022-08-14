Man found dead in water at Brockton park

A man was found dead in the waters at D.W. Field Park in Brockton on Sunday morning, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The man, whose identity was not released, was discovered shortly before 10 a.m., Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, said in a statement.

D.W. Field Park, which covers more than 700 acres, contains four major bodies of water — Brockton Reservoir, Porter Pond, Thirty Acre Pond, and Waldo Lake, according to the park association’s official website.