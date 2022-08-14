Man found dead in water at Brockton park

A man was found dead in the waters at D.W. Field Park in Brockton on Sunday morning, according to the Brockton Police Department.
The man, whose identity was not released, was discovered shortly before 10 a.m., Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, said in a statement.
D.W. Field Park, which covers more than 700 acres, contains four major bodies of water — Brockton Reservoir, Porter Pond, Thirty Acre Pond, and Waldo Lake, according to the park association’s official website.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is working with investigators to determine the cause of the man’s death, the statement said.
Brockton police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office are investigating the death. Both police organizations deferred questions Sunday afternoon to the district attorney’s office, where a representative did not immediately respond.
No additional information was immediately available.
Correspondent Madison Mercado contributed to this report.
