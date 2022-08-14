Man hit by multiple vehicles and killed on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday night

A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by multiple vehicles on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday night, according to State Police.

The man, who was from Worcester, was hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor trailer, in the westbound lane west of exit 20 at about 11:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement. He was then struck by other vehicles, though it was not known if any of the drivers knew they had hit a person.

“None of the vehicles stopped,” State Police said in the statement.