Man shot in Dorchester suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester shooting early Sunday morning, police said.
Boston police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 1:30 a.m. at 5 Regina Road, said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson.
Officers arrived to find a man, whose identity was not released, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Watson said.
No arrests have been made, Watson said.
The incident is under investigation.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.