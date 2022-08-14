fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot in Dorchester suffers non-life-threatening injuries

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated August 14, 2022, 40 minutes ago

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester shooting early Sunday morning, police said.

Boston police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 1:30 a.m. at 5 Regina Road, said Boston police spokesperson Officer Andre Watson.

Officers arrived to find a man, whose identity was not released, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Watson said.

No arrests have been made, Watson said.

The incident is under investigation.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

