One person taken to hospital, five arrested following fight at Winchester beach

One person was taken to a Boston hospital and five people were arrested after a fight broke out at Shannon Beach in Winchester on Sunday night, according to State Police.
Troopers responded to a report of an altercation at Shannon Beach, formerly known as Sandy Beach, at 8:14 p.m., David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.
One person was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they are expected to undergo surgery, while several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Procopio said.
“Initial reports indicated that the fight involved a stabbing but we have not confirmed that yet,” he said.
Five people were arrested, Procopio said, though details of their charges were not immediately available late Sunday night. The victim who was taken to the hospital may also face charges in connection with the fight, he said.
