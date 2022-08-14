One person taken to hospital, five arrested following fight at Winchester beach

One person was taken to a Boston hospital and five people were arrested after a fight broke out at Shannon Beach in Winchester on Sunday night, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of an altercation at Shannon Beach, formerly known as Sandy Beach, at 8:14 p.m., David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

One person was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they are expected to undergo surgery, while several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Procopio said.