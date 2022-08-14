Police identify 19-year-old man fatally shot in Mattapan

Authorities on Sunday publicly identified a 19-year-old man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Mattapan on Thursday night.

Xavier Barkon of Mattapan was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police responded to a report of a person shot near 4 Oak Hill Ave. on Thursday at 8:36 p.m., the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

Barkon was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.