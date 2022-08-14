Police identify 19-year-old man fatally shot in Mattapan

Authorities on Sunday publicly identified a 19-year-old man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Mattapan on Thursday night.
Xavier Barkon of Mattapan was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police responded to a report of a person shot near 4 Oak Hill Ave. on Thursday at 8:36 p.m., the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Barkon was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The killing was the 19th homicide in Boston in 2022, compared to 23 homicides by the same date last year, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesman for Boston police, said Friday.
The shooting remains under investigation, and police urged anyone with information call the homicide detectives unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
