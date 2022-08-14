Police seek suspects in two Chinatown assaults

The Boston Police Department on Sunday released images taken from surveillance video of two men, one suspected in a sexual assault in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the other wanted in connection to an indecent assault and battery on Wednesday night.

Boston police are searching for two suspects in connection to separate assaults in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood last week.

Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying two men wanted in separate assaults in the city's Chinatown neighborhood last week. The man on the left is suspected in a sexual assault early Sunday morning. The man on the right is wanted in connection to an indecent assault and battery Wednesday night.

The sexual assault happened in the area of Hudson Street at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. The suspect was described as a thin man, about 5-foot 5-inches tall, with long hair, possibly tied in a bun or ponytail, police said.

Advertisement

The attack on Wednesday was reported in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue at about 8:20 p.m., police said in a separate statement. The suspect was seen in surveillance video wearing all black clothing, a mask, and a baseball cap. He was described by police as standing about 5-feet 7-inches, with a slim build.

Police asked anyone with information about either incident to call detectives at 617-343-4400 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.