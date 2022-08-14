Second Mass. motorcyclist to fatally crash on Interstate 95 in Providence in less than two weeks

A Sharon man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, R.I., Saturday, making him the second Massachusetts motorcyclist to fatally crash on that stretch of highway in less than two weeks, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Michael Morrissey, 58, was driving his motorcycle in the high speed lane when he lost control just before the Interstate 195 overpass, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement Sunday. Morrissey then struck the barrier in the median and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Troopers, along with members of the Providence Fire Department, responded to the crash at about 2:36 p.m, according to the statement.