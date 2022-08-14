Second Mass. motorcyclist to fatally crash on Interstate 95 in Providence in less than two weeks

A Sharon man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, R.I., Saturday, making him the second Massachusetts motorcyclist to fatally crash on that stretch of highway in less than two weeks, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Michael Morrissey, 58, was driving his motorcycle in the high speed lane when he lost control just before the Interstate 195 overpass, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement Sunday. Morrissey then struck the barrier in the median and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Troopers, along with members of the Providence Fire Department, responded to the crash at about 2:36 p.m, according to the statement.
Morrissey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last weekend, another Massachusetts motorcyclist fatally crashed while driving in the high speed lane near the same spot — about 300 feet south of Interstate 195, Rhode Island State Police said in a statement on Aug. 8.
Yessica Coreas-Hernandez, of New Bedford, lost control of her motorcycle and struck the median barrier at about 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to the statement.
Coreas-Hernandez, 22, was thrown from her motorcycle, according to State Police. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she later died.
No other vehicles were involved in the crashes.
