Transit Police seek man in alleged rape at Tufts Medical Center station

MBTA Transit Police are seeking a 27-year-old man in an alleged rape this month at the Orange Line’s Tufts Medical Center station, officials said.
Detectives from the Transit Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Wade Coffey for the alleged rape, which took place about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to a statement Saturday from the Transit Police.
Coffey is believed to be homeless and is often seen in downtown Boston, Transit Police said.
The Transit Police ask that anyone with information regarding Coffey’s whereabouts contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. If you see Coffey, call 911 to report his status and location, Transit Police said.
