50 years ago, she was proud to be one of the last Browns cheerleaders. Not anymore.

Renée Graham got it right in her column about the suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson (“The NFL has no credibility with women,” Ideas, Aug. 7). Watson’s case — he’s been suspended for six games for sexual misconduct — hit me particularly hard because, having been born and raised in Cleveland, I have been a Browns fan all my life. Not only that, but I had the honor of serving as a Browns cheerleader in 1971-72, the last season the team included them. We were from Cleveland-area high schools, and unpaid. The experience was a highlight of my young life. However, I am currently reevaluating my loyalty to the team.

In our volunteer status, we cheerleaders had to sign a contract that obligated us to avoid engaging in behaviors that might reflect poorly on the Browns organization. This included not applying makeup in public, not drinking alcohol, and especially not fraternizing with any player.