Will Mass. keep leading or backslide on education? Keep an eye on union push.

The Globe’s Aug. 7 editorial, “Massachusetts candidates shouldn’t be making promises in secret,” should be only the start of that conversation, especially when it comes to candidates’ positions on issues that the Massachusetts Teachers Association is aggressively lobbying. While I disagree with auditor candidate Chris Dempsey’s strong alignment with MTA positions, at least he has the courage to risk being held accountable.

The editorial also highlighted the MTA’s continuing efforts to cajole politicians into what would amount to lowering the state’s academic standards and reducing the accountability of the MTA’s members, to the potential detriment of our students, our economy, and our civil society. Given its purview in public education, the MTA, like politicians, should also be held to high standards of transparency and accountability. That will not happen unless politicians lead that charge so that voters — and parents — can see and question the realpolitik of education policy making.