Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game on first pitch of ninth, Rays hold on to beat Orioles

The righthander struck out seven in the longest outing of his career. He threw 62 of 87 pitches for strikes.

Jorge Mateo doubled down the left-field line on the first pitch of the ninth to end the perfect-game bid, and later scored on a Rasmussen wild pitch.

Drew Rasmussen took a perfect game into the ninth inning, and the Rays expanded their lead over Baltimore for the final AL wild card to 1 1/2 games with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“I’ll take it,” Rasmussen said. “It helps our team’s chance of winning. When our team has a chance to win a game, that’s first and foremost, the most important thing.”

Advertisement

Jason Adam got two outs for his sixth save, finishing a one-hitter.

Rasmussen (7-4) struck out Rougned Odor on a 2-2 pitch to end an eight-pitch at-bat for the second out in the eighth.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was just a really cool outing, a really cool environment to be in,” Rasmussen said.

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman flew out to the warning track in center in the first. Brett Phillips had a hard drive with two outs in the sixth, but shortstop Taylor Walls fielded it and threw to first for the out.

There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez had one at home against the Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

Tampa Bay has never thrown a perfect game. Matt Garza has the only Rays no-hitter, coming on July 26, 2010, at Tropicana Field against Detroit.

Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Jordan Lyles (9-9) with two out in the third. Lyles was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He had won his last three starts.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco took on-field batting practice for the first time since being sidelined last month by a right hamate bone injury that required surgery.

Advertisement

Franco said he will join Triple A Durham on Tuesday to start a minor league rehab assignment.

Royals snap Dodgers’ win streak at 12

Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Royals ended the Dodgers’ 12-game winning streak, blanking Los Angeles, 4-0, at Kansas City.

A day after hitting six home runs in a romp, the Dodgers were held to just two hits.

The Dodgers were trying to match their longest winning streak since moving to Los Angeles, having won 13 straight in both 1962 and 1965. The franchise record is 15 in a row set in 1924 while the team played in Brooklyn — the club moved to West Coast for the 1958 season.

Singer (6-4) pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three.

Relievers Amir Garrett and Dylan Coleman kept the Dodgers scoreless and Scott Barlow got four outs for his 19th save.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered among his three hits and drove in two runs. He connected in the eighth inning for his fourth home run and seventh RBI of an 11-game homestand.

Tyler Anderson (12-2) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Chris Taylor singled in the fifth and Mookie Betts doubled in the eighth. It was the fewest hits for Los Angeles since April 19 and its first time being shut out since June 27.

Advertisement

Shane Bieber, Amed Rosario lead Guardians past Blue Jays

Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered, and the Guardians beat the Blue Jays, 7-2, in Toronto.

Rosario went 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs, and three runs. Owen Miller had two doubles and Austin Hedges drove in a pair as the AL Central leaders won for the seventh time in eight games. Cleveland’s season-high, six-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s 2-1 loss.

Bieber (8-6) allowed two runs and eight hits, equaling a four-game winning streak from June 17 to July 3, 2018. He walked none and struck out six.

“I thought that was his best fastball of the year,” manager Terry Francona said.

Trevor Stephan struck out two in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase finished.

Blue Jays righthander Kevin Gausman, chosen AL player of the week last week after pitching 14 scoreless innings in starts at Tampa Bay and Minnesota, couldn’t keep his streak going at home. Gausman (8-9) allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Braves rally to finish sweep of Marlins

Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras had a go-ahead single, and the Braves rallied to beat the Marlins, 3-1, for a sweep of their four-game series in Miami. The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading Mets.

Harris’s leadoff shot in the ninth tied it at 1. He drove the first pitch from Marlins reliever Tanner Scott (4-5) over the wall in left center for his 12th homer.

Advertisement

“I was looking for a good pitch to hit and I got it,” Harris said. “I was trying to do anything I could to get on base to help us get a win. I’m just glad we got the win.”

Dansby Swanson followed with a single and Vaughn Grissom walked. Austin Riley flew out to right before Swanson got caught in a rundown for the second out. Scott then walked Matt Olson and Contreras followed with a hard grounder that second baseman Jon Berti deflected but couldn’t retrieve in time to get Grissom at the plate.

Braves All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. did not start but pinch hit in the ninth and was intentionally walked. Olson advanced to third on the walk and scored on a wild pitch by Scott.

Acuña was removed late in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader as a precaution to rest his surgically repaired right knee.

The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 15 consecutive games, matching the 1979 Cubs for the second-longest drought in the division era.

Blake Snell fans 10, Padres blank Nationals

Blake Snell struck out 10 in six sharp innings, Juan Soto reached base three times, and the Padres wrapped up a weekend in Washington with a 6-0 win over the Nationals.

Snell (5-6) threw his longest scoreless outing since going seven Aug. 31, 2021. He allowed three hits and walked none.

“Hard to prepare at noon for a game, that’s tough,” Snell said. “I was able to figure out sleep and get that locked in. And I felt better than I thought I was going to feel, so I was excited about that.”

Advertisement

Paolo Espino (0-5) gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has not recorded a win for 14 consecutive starts.

Wil Myers had three hits for the Padres. Soto singled and walked twice.

Myers hit an RBI double in the second. Jurickson Profar drew a leadoff walk in the third, Soto and Manny Machado singled, and a grounder made it 3-0.

Myers drove in another run in the sixth and the Padres added two more in the ninth.

Albert Pujols goes deep twice in Cardinals’ win

Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the Cardinals beat the Brewers, 6-3, in St. Louis.

Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.

Mikolas (9-9) permitted two runs and four hits. He struck out six and walked none.

Carlson broke a 2-all tie with his eighth homer of the season, a drive to left against Taylor Rogers (1-6) in the eighth.

Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez homered for Milwaukee.

Pujols hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run drive in the eighth to give him 689 career homers. It was his 63rd career multihomer game.

The 42-year-old Pujols ranks fourth on the career homer list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), and Alex Rodriguez (696).

“I’m the grandpa in this clubhouse,” Pujols said. “I’m having a great time.”

Pujols has 10 homers and 30 RBIs in what he has said will be his last season.

“I’ve been putting some good swings all year long,” Pujols said. “Sometimes, you’re going to get breaks. Sometimes you are not.”

Pujols has reached 10 homers for the 21st time in his career.

Mets keep rolling, shut out Phillies

Chris Bassitt (10-7) hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop with 82, and the Mets defeated the Phillies, 6-0, in New York for their 17th win in 20 games. Daniel Vogelbach homered for New York, which is 35 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1988 season. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta on Monday. Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (left thumb fracture) will take batting practice Monday at Citizens Bank Park and manager Rob Thomson indicated the seven-time All-Star is progressing towards a rehab assignment … AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings, and the White Sox beat the Tigers, 5-3, to complete a three-game sweep in Chicago. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez, and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. Lynn (3-5) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven … Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer, and the Astros swept the Athletics with a 6-3 win in Houston. Bregman’s 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He added an RBI double in the seventh. Javier (7-8) allowed one single, walked three, and struck out in his first win since July 1 … Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh, as the Rangers beat the Mariners, 5-3, at home. Seattle tied it at 3-all in the sixth when Julio Rodriguez reached on a throwing error by Seager at shortstop, allowing J.P. Crawford to score. Seager doubled with two outs in the seventh, reached third on a wild pitch, and scored on Adolis Garcia’s single. Nathaniel Lowe’s double scored Garcia … Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double, and the host Angels took a 4-2 victory over the Twins. Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who have lost five of six to fall 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland atop the AL Central.







