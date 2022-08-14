Game 116: Red Sox host Yankees in series finale after back-to-back nailbiters, plus lineups and notes

Michael Wacha is back to take the ball for Boston after a stint on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Perhaps the rotation’s best and most consistent option this season, Wacha will face the Yankees for the first time in a Sox uniform; he has a 3.35 ERA in 37 ⅔ innings in eight previous appearances against the weekend’s visitors.

After dropping a heartbreaker to the Yankees on Saturday night , the Red Sox still have a chance to take a series off their fiercest rivals in Sunday’s primetime finale.

Jameson Taillon will go for New York — the righthander has long troubled Boston, posting a 2.78 ERA in 35 ⅔ innings against the Sox. He held them to one run in six innings of work in a 14-1 drubbing in the Bronx in July. Taillon has been the benficiary of extraordinary run support; the Yankees average 6.25 runs when he’s on the mound.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Lineups

Advertisement

YANKEES (72-42): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA)

RED SOX (56-59): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.69 ERA)

Time: 7:08 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Wacha: Andújar 1-3, Benintendi 1-5, Donaldson 2-6, Gonzalez 1-2, Hicks 0-4, Judge 0-11, Kiner-Falefa 1-2, LeMahieu 7-18, Locastro 2-2, Rizzo 21-47, Torres 1-7

Red Sox vs. Taillon: Arroyo 0-1, Bogaerts 5-17, Dalbec 0-5, Devers 2-8, Duran 0-11, Hosmer 1-3, Martinez 3-10, Pham 4-14, Plawecki 3-8, Sánchez 1-3, Verdugo 3-13

Stat of the day: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez are hitting a combined .185/.223/.308 in August.

Notes: Wacha made his second rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Portland, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 ⅓ innings. He has been sharp in six starts at Fenway Park this season, going 3-1 with a 1.39 ERA across 32 ⅓ innings ... Anthony Rizzo is 21 for 47 (.447) with three homers and seven RBIs against Wacha, the two having battled in the NL Central for several years ... Rafael Devers, who went hitless in five at-bats on Saturday, is 4 for 40 with one homer and three RBIs in his last 10 games ... The Yankees had lost three straight games and eight of its last nine before coming up with a 3-2 victory Saturday.