Rafael Devers, Michael Wacha deliver for Red Sox in shutout win over the Yankees

Wacha allowed two hits and fanned nine Yankees hitters to help the Red Sox take the finale of the three-game set against the American League East leaders. The Red Sox’ 14-30 record against AL East opponents was cringeworthy, but their 1-11-1 mark in series against division opponents was even more so.

The Red Sox were sorely in need of the return of Michael Wacha, a righthanded strike-thrower who was consistent in his attack of the strike zone. Wacha showed little rust after his protracted layoff by throwing seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 shutout over the New York Yankees on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

And while the Red Sox defeated the Orioles in a one-game makeup Thursday at Fenway Park, it was still recognized by Elias Sports Bureau as a series win. But Sunday’s shutout over the Yankees represented a more traditional series win, with the Sox taking two out of three.

After the Red Sox gave Wacha an early 1-0 lead, Rafael Devers padded the lead with a 433-foot two-run home run in the sixth inning off Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.

It had been more than a month since Wacha had made an appearance on a pitcher’s mound at the big league level, missing 35 days because of right shoulder inflammation.

Wacha was the heartbeat of the Sox’ rotation before he was placed on the injured list July 7, tallying a 2.69 ERA over 13 starts (70⅓ innings pitched).

In Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees, Wacha didn’t miss a beat..

Wacha was perfect through the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 Yankees hitters who came to the plate and were sent trudging back to the visitors’ dugout. His efficient outing including a nine-pitch first inning, a seven-pitch second, and a nine-pitch third. It wasn’t until the fourth inning Wacha’s pitch count reached double digits (14).

Yet, in that frame, Wacha struck out Andrew Benintendi for the second time of the evening and fanned Aaron Judge after falling behind, 3-0 in the count.

Wacha recorded the first two outs of the fifth and looked as if he would get through another perfect inning, but on a 1-2 count Miguel Andujar dumped a single into center. The Yankees had something going when Isiah-Kiner Falefa, the No. 8 hitter, drew a walk, putting runners on first and second.

With the Sox in control of a 1-0 lead, Kyle Higashioka stung a one-hop grounder to Devers at third. Devers backhanded the ball and saved what likely would have been the go-ahead run when he delivered a strike to first baseman Eric Hosmer for the inning-ending out.

The Red Sox gave Wacha all the run support he would need when Xander Bogaerts hit a run-scoring ground out against Jameson Tallion that enabled Tommy Pham, who reached on a leadoff double to easily score from third base for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the third, with Devers at first and Pham at second after both reached on hits, Bogaerts grounded out again, but this time into a double play.

The Sox needed more runs.

In the sixth, Devers delivered, belting a two-run shot off Taillon, his 25th of the season, stretching the Sox lead to 3-0.

The three-run cushion enabled Wacha to come out for the seventh, an inning in which he struck out two while working a 1-2-3 frame. In total, Wacha fanned nine on 89 pitches, yielding 18 swings and misses, 10 of which came on his changeup.

