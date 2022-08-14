fb-pixel Skip to main content

7 injured in early morning shooting in Old City of Jerusalem

By Vivek Shankar New York Times,Updated August 14, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Paramedics on motorbikes respond to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near the Old City of Jerusalem, early Aug. 14, 2022.Maya Alleruzzo/Associated Press

Seven people were injured in the Old City of Jerusalem early Sunday in what emergency responders are considering a suspected terror attack. Two victims are in serious condition.

The attack follows a conflict in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which reached a cease-fire a week ago after dozens of people were killed. The fighting started Aug. 5, when Israel launched airstrikes to foil what it said was an imminent attack from Gaza, and lasted for three days.

A man points at a bullet impact in a bus window after an attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, Aug. 14, 2022.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, Aug. 14, 2022.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

In Jerusalem on Sunday, an ambulance service, Magen David Adom, said that it received a report of a shooting involving a bus at 1:24 a.m. local time. First responders found two men with gunshot wounds on a bus that had stopped in the middle of a street near the Western Wall. Next, they found four more men with gunshot wounds at a parking area nearby. The seventh victim, a woman, was also treated for gunshot wounds shortly thereafter.

All the victims were conscious and were sent to hospitals for further treatment.

It was not immediately clear how many attackers were involved in the shooting. Police are searching the area, local news media reported, and have cordoned it off.

Police tape and gloves are discarded at the scene of a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near the Old City of Jerusalem, early Aug. 14, 2022.Maya Alleruzzo/Associated Press

