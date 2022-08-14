Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41 and injures 14, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — A fire ripped through a church in a densely populated neighborhood of the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday, leaving at least 41 dead and injuring 14, the country’s Coptic Church said.

The cause of the blaze in the Abu Sefein church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

The Coptic Church reported the casualty toll, citing health officials. It said the fire broke out while a service was underway Sunday morning.