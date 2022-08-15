Boston Ballet’s 2022-2023 roster of dancers includes the return of an audience favorite

The company’s full roster of 63 professional dancers now will include five new dancers in the main company. In addition, six new dancers join Boston Ballet II, Boston Ballet’s second company, and eight Boston Ballet dancers received promotions for the upcoming season.

Boston Ballet’s newly announced roster for the upcoming 2022-2023 season features a diverse group of dancers from around the globe and includes the return of longtime favorite Jeffrey Cirio. In what he considers “a personal and artistic homecoming,” Cirio is returning as principal dancer to Boston Ballet full time in the fall, following guest appearances in the company’s “MINDscape” and “Swan Lake” programs in May.

As Boston Ballet moves into its 59th year, the company’s dancers represent 14 nationalities. In addition to those from the United States, dancers hail from Armenia, Australia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Finland, Georgia, Ireland, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Also of note, more than a third of the main company dancers are BBII alumni, and 22 percent are alumni of the Boston Ballet School. The popular and gifted Cirio (whose sister Lia is also a company principal dancer) is a case in point. After training at the Boston Ballet School, he joined BBII in 2007 and worked his way through the ranks to principal dancer in 2012. He left the company three years later for new repertoire and more international touring, with stints at American Ballet Theatre (2015-2018) and English National Ballet (2018-2022). His return to Boston Ballet offers the chance to do more contemporary projects, like working one-on-one with choreographer William Forsythe, and to reconnect to the artistry of George Balanchine.

From top left to bottom right: Crystal Serrano, Daniela Fabelo, Matthew Bates, and Rasmus Ahlgren join Boston Ballet as artists of the company. Rachel Neville/Carlos Quezada/Admill Kuyler/Nicholas Mackey

The additional new dancers, joining as artists of the company, are Rasmus Ahlgren (Hämeenlinna, Finland), Matthew Bates (Lincoln, England), Daniela Fabelo (Havana), and Crystal Serrano (Seattle). BBII, which performs extensively with the main company, welcomes new dancers as well, including Grace Boyd (Chicago), Aidan Buss (Greenwich, Conn.), Cassidy Cail (Cheshire, Conn.), Pierre de Korsak (Névache, France), Alexa Malone (New York), and Justin Pidgeon (Houston).

A number of dancers have been promoted from within, reflecting artistic director Mikko Nissinen’s commitment to recognize dancers “who have demonstrated exceptional growth.”

María Álvarez and Haley Schwan have been promoted to soloist, and Daniel Durrett and Nina Matiashvili have been promoted to second soloist. In addition, four dancers from BBII will be joining Boston Ballet as artists — Finn Duggan, Henry Griffin, Kyra Muttilainen, and Alainah Grace Reidy.

“In Boston Ballet’s 59th season, I am proud to continue our commitment to diversity and present a dance company and repertoire that is relevant to and reflective of our community today,” said Nissinen in a statement. “The talent and versatility of the roster will bring new energy to a wide range of works by some of the best choreographers past and present.”





