Workers at Mass MoCA plan one-day strike Friday

Mass MoCA workers voted to unionize in April 2021 and have been bargaining since last summer for their first contract.

Maida Rosenstein, president of the museum workers’ union UAW 2110, said the museum “has a very lowball offer on the table in terms of wages.” Two-thirds of the nearly 100 unionized museum employees make less than $15.50 an hour, which Rosenstein described as “far below what a living wage would be.”

Unionized employees at Mass MoCA in North Adams are planning a one-day strike Friday, citing concerns over employee wages and contract negotiations.

Rosenstein said she did not see the negotiation process up to this point as being “productive,” motivating the union to call a strike vote. Ninety-six percent of those who voted said yes to the strike.

“There are also some serious problems in terms of the way the museum has conducted itself — the tenor of the negotiations,” she added.

Enter Email Sign Up

Jenny Wright, Mass MoCA’s director of strategic communications and advancement, disagreed with this characterization.

“We respect our employees’ right to strike as a means of expressing their views, but we are also disappointed in their decision, given the positive and collaborative environment that we have worked to foster during our collective bargaining process with the UAW,” she said in an email to the Globe.

But Rosenstein said that the union was “forced to file several unfair labor practice charges against the museum” with the Massachusetts Labor Board throughout the negotiation process.

One complaint alleged that representatives for the museum “offered [pay] increases to certain members of the union if the union would agree to back off its economic demands.” Rosenstein said these requests were made in writing and have been given to the Labor Board as part of the complaint pending there.

Wright disputed this allegation, writing that it was “absolutely untrue.”

“Any issue regarding wage increases is a required bargaining topic and must be negotiated at the bargaining table,” Wright wrote.

Rosenstein also alleged that after the union was voted in, the museum did not grant union members the regular annual pay increases given to all other museum employees. Rosenstein said museum administrators were “forced” to go in and grant those increases retroactively after being called out on it. Museum representative Jenny Wright did not dispute this accusation when asked for comment.

Friday’s strike is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to a union press release, “employees will be picketing the museum all day and asking visitors to express support for a fair contract for staff.”

Wright told the Globe that during the strike, managers and museum leadership will fill in “at key posts, welcoming visitors, monitoring audiences in the galleries, and helping people find their way around the campus.”

Museum director Kristy Edmunds responded to the announcement of the strike with an email obtained by the Globe and originally sent to employees last Friday, Aug. 12.

“We believe it is highly inappropriate for the Union to threaten Mass MoCA’s public mission and programs as a negotiating tactic for bargaining power,” Edmunds wrote in the message.

“The Museum cannot agree to terms that will diminish our operational sustainability, upend vital partnerships, reduce our public programs, or fundamentally change our creative workplace culture. Simply put, the museum has been and will continue to be moved to adopt proposals that are balanced, fair, sustainable, and honest,” Edmunds continued.

Rosenstein argues the strike will help Mass MoCA “understand that they have to do better by their own workers.”

“They have to offer a living wage, and they have to treat the needs of especially the lowest paid staff at the museum with some seriousness,” she said.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com.