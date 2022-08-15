fb-pixel Skip to main content

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

By DEE-ANN DURBIN The Associated Press,Updated August 15, 2022, 25 minutes ago
A sign explaining the strike hung on the door of a Brookline Starbucks, where workers and community members demonstrated outside the store 24/7 for more than a month, on Aug. 12, 2022. Demanding better working conditions and unionization, Starbucks workers and supporters planned to picket outside of the business until their conditions were met. TOPIC: 16STARBUCKSErin Clark / Globe Staff

Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its US stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union.

In a letter sent Monday to the NLRB, Starbucks said an unnamed government official told the company about numerous issues in the NLRB’s St. Louis office while it was overseeing an election at a Starbucks store in Overland Park, Kansas, earlier this spring.

The Seattle coffee giant said the regional office made special arrangements for pro-union workers to vote in person at its office, even though the store election was supposed to be handled by mail-in ballot. Starbucks said regional officials also disclosed confidential information to the union, including which ballots had arrived in the mail to be counted.

An email message seeking comment was left Monday with the NLRB.

More than 220 US Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year. The company opposes the unionization effort.

