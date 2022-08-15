2-year-old child pulled from pool in Abington

A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital after they were pulled from a pool in Abington early Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Fire crews responded to a report of a child pulled from a pool with a bystander performing CPR, the Abington Fire Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Fire crews then took over from the family to provide care to the child, according to the statement.
The department said that out of respect for the family and due to privacy laws, officials could only say that the child was taken to a local hospital and that further care was provided.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young two-year-old child,” the fire department said.
Police and fire officials could not be reached for comment Monday evening. No further information was immediately available.
