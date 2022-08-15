Bicyclist, 70, dies following dooring incident in Somerville

“It is unfortunate for the community that we have to report this accident,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in the statement. “The exact circumstances of how and why this accident occurred remain under investigation and our condolences remain with the family and friends of the victim.”

Stephen Conley of Somerville was pronounced dead Saturday, a day after the incident, the district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A 70-year-old bicyclist has died as a result of his injuries after he was reportedly hit by a parked car’s door in Somerville, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Monday.

Conley is believed to have been traveling westbound in the bike lane on Broadway at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, when the driver of a parked Land Rover allegedly opened his driver’s side door near 1055 Broadway, the district attorney’s office said.

Conley received life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died Saturday, prosecutors said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, according to the statement.

“And now is a time to grieve, but we must also commit to action,” Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne wrote on Facebook. “Loss of life on Somerville streets is not acceptable! Our full community must commit to saving lives by challenging the status quo.”

“Please join me in offering your condolences and grieving this heart-breaking loss of one of our own,” she wrote. “But also please join me in pausing to reflect on what we can do together to accelerate change and keep our residents, workers, and visitors safe.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Somerville police, prosecutors said.

