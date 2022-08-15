Boston man charged with rape in Chinatown attack

He was ordered held without bail while undergoing an evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital, according to Renee Algarin, a spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Edwin Ramirez, 40, appeared for an arraignment in the central division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of aggravated rape, strangulation or suffocation, and unarmed robbery, according to officials and court records.

A Boston man was arrested Monday in connection with a sexual assault reported in Chinatown early Sunday morning, police said.

Ramirez’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The assault was reported in the area of Hudson Street at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Boston police released images of a suspect taken from surveillance video and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Advertisement

Members of the Boston Fire Department saw the images and alerted investigators to a man who was later identified as Ramirez, police said in a statement.

Ramirez is due to return to court Sept. 2, according to Algarin.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.