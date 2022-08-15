Breeze, the low-cost airline in R.I., plans to challenge pilots’ union vote

On Friday, a federal agency certified the Air Line Pilots Association International as the union for Breeze Airways pilots after a 29 to 21 vote. But Breeze said in a statement the National Mediation Board “used a flawed election process that unlawfully denied a majority of Breeze’s pilots the right to vote in the election.” It added it was disappointed by the board’s decision the union had won the election.

PROVIDENCE — Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier that recently announced plans to launch a base of operations at T.F. Green Airport, said it will file a legal challenge in federal court after a vote by its pilots to unionize.

The pilots’ union, in a written statement, celebrated the vote before the board, which deals with labor relations in the rail and airline industries.

“Today, our union is stronger, and tomorrow it will be even more so,” said Joe DePete, president of the pilots’ union, which represents more than 66,000 pilots at 41 airlines in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Breeze, the cut-off date for the union vote was March 31, when the airline was waiting on certification for the Airbus A220. They’d hired, trained and been paying several dozen pilots, but they were waiting on the certification to fly the Airbus fleet. The mediation board, meanwhile, sided with the union that only pilots flying commercial service on March 31 could vote. That meant more than half of the pilots the company had hired by March 31 couldn’t vote, the airline said.

The back-and-forth comes just days after Breeze, founded by the same person who founded JetBlue, announced major plans for the airport in Warwick. Breeze said it would establish a base here. Having a base at Green could allow the company to bring in as many as 20 routes in a few years, the company said. The company is in line to receive state incentives as part of a push that could bring up to 250 jobs to the state.

In labor-friendly Rhode Island, the news of the unionization drew a response from Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos. She welcomed the news of the company’s expansion, but added that “doing business in our state means recognizing the rights of workers to bargain collectively.”

Breeze currently flies from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Pittsburgh; Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Jacksonville, Florida. Billing itself as “Seriously Nice,” the airline follows the model of other low-cost carriers with cheap ticket prices and charges for things like seat selection and bags. It also flies out of smaller airports like Green, rather than places like Logan Airport in Boston. The airline was going to launch flights from Rhode Island to Los Angeles this year, but that got pushed back until February 2023. Now, that flight is set to open when the airline’s base does, sometime later in 2023.

