Daylight is decreasing while the drought is getting worse in New England

Darkness now arrives before 8 p.m. Eventually it will arrive at 7 p.m., then 6 p.m. — and finally 5 in the afternoon. This impending change can be difficult to embrace.

We’ve already lost an hour and 24 minutes of daylight since the summer solstice, and here in solar autumn we will lose more light by the first week of November than at any other time of the year. The final 8 p.m. sunset was 10 days ago.

The first week of August often feels like the meteorological slack tide between summer warming and autumnal cooling. Although the loss of light is noticeable by July, it’s really the third week of August when things start to slide.

For morning folks, it can be challenging to wake up at 5 a.m. when the light is barely on the Eastern horizon. The winter months are, of course, worse. We all know what lies ahead as we lose over 2 minutes and 30 seconds each day.

In fall and winter it becomes more important to try to get outside during the middle of the day and let the light wash over you. This helps with everything from mood to sleep.

Shrinking daylight is a part of late summer as the gap between sunrise and sunset rapidly shrinks. TimeandDate.com

Over the weekend, I watched each successive computer run make it less likely rain would reach our area this week.

While not impossible, it is highly unlikely we see any significant rain until sometime next week. Another seven days of dryness means the drought worsens. It doesn’t mean it’s not going to rain — I just don’t see a chance. Those of us who are gardeners can only water so much and mainly just have to sit back and wait. No amount of wishing is going to bring the rain.

The global forecasting system (GFS) model predicts no rain into next Monday for much of the area. WeatherBELL

Just like the light, the drought doesn’t affect everybody the same way. Some plants will go dormant and be fine next spring, while others will succumb to the relentlessly dry conditions and die.

No one should waste water, but there are towns where the situation is critical. At the same time, the Quabbin Reservoir is around 90 percent full, far from even minor action needing to be taken. Whether it’s the changing light, the lack of rain, or both that might be getting you down, just remember everything is transient — even if it’s going to be a while before the soil feels moist again.

