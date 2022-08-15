Falling object from airplane nearly hits Maine State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted on Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated incident, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said.

The object hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener — and came close to hitting the building itself, he said.