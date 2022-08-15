Exploring the human factor of marine and coastal ecosystems

Joshua Cinner, the former student, is now a distinguished professor and social science research leader at James Cook University in Australia. In his study, which was published in Nature Communications, he found that tropical regions are expected to suffer losses in fisheries and agriculture as the effects of climate change increase.

That teaching has paid off, and Pollnac, a professor emeritus at the University of Rhode Island, was recently flown out to Australia by a former student who graduated in 2000 to join in on a study on the human factor of marine and coastal ecosystems.

Richard Pollnac has taught students to consider the “human dimension” of the oceans for decades. He’s focused his research on coastal societies in various regions across the world with a sharp eye on community resilience, vulnerability, and what the ramifications of climate change could be on these places.

Can you provide a brief overview about what this study was examining and where?

Pollnac: Losses due to climate change in the tropics are expected to impact both agriculture and fisheries, but assessments have rarely taken into account changes to both sectors at the same time. The few that have are at the national scale which fails to determine if the people simultaneously engage in both sectors; that is, do they have the ability to substitute emphasis on one sector when the other declines.

Joshua Cinner — one of my best past students at URI — was the principal investigator in this study, managed to pull together a global team of 28 social scientists and climate impact modelers to investigate potential impacts of climate change on agriculture and fisheries for 72 coastal communities across Tanzania, Madagascar, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines. The research integrated socioeconomic surveys from [more than] 3,000 households with model projections of losses to crop yield and fisheries catch under a high carbon dioxide emissions scenario and a low emissions scenario.

Why did you want to look into these specific locations instead of, say, Rhode Island or Hawaii?

We had to use existing data, and those who studied coral reef fisheries in the tropics conducted fieldwork using similar methods, which is necessary for a comparative study.

What did your findings show?

We found that overall, potential losses to fisheries is higher than potential losses to agriculture, but there is substantial within-country variability. This is important because looking only at the mean expected losses, as is done in national assessments, can obscure the more extreme fisheries catch potential losses projected for many communities.

[Also,] while more than two-thirds of locations will bear a double burden of potential losses to both fisheries and agriculture simultaneously, mitigation could reduce the proportion of places facing a double burden.

[Lastly,] it is extremely important to note that the impacts of climate changes will fall hardest on the poor. Poorer communities are not only more exposed to severe impacts, but they also have higher dependence on natural resources, so these impacts will hit harder.

University of Rhode Island professor Richard Pollnac met with some of his former students on Magnetic Island in Australia to pool data examining the impact of climate change on fisheries; shown (left to right): Joshua Cinner (paper lead author), Mahar Gorospe, Pollnac, and Amy Diedrich. HANDOUT

What’s the impact of these findings on individuals in these locations?

The strength of our approach was interviewing individual households, so we could look at things at the household level. By looking at the household level data, we found that many people would not be able to offset fisheries losses with agricultural gains in locations where this situation might happen. About one-third of our surveys and several entire communities were engaged in fisheries but not agriculture, so they did not necessarily have the skills, land, or rights to switch over to agriculture. In other words, many fishers were going to be climate change losers.

Are we seeing the impacts of climate change already like these locations?

We are! I think that the floods, wildfires, drought and extreme heat and unusual weather phenomena we are suffering now are examples of impacts in the U.S.A.

What could reduce the number of places facing this burden, and by how much?

Reducing carbon emissions. Fully implementing the Paris Agreement (UNFCC) is the minimum required to substantially reduce the number of locations facing this double burden. Right now, the world is not on target to meet this.

This study was published in Nature Communications. Where are you hoping this study goes other than in the world of academics?

Yes, the team of authors involved in this study works closely with international organizations such as the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and international development organizations such as WorldFish, and we have already sent the paper to our contacts there.

Is there anything you recommend New Englanders do to help fight climate change? Do personal habits or changes actually make a difference?

Personal habits and changes are important. Each individual’s contribution may seem tiny, but we know from decades of research that people are strongly influenced by other’s behavior. Your behavior change is extremely likely to influence behavior change in your friends and their friends. It also sends signals to governments about what people actually want (like electric cars, solar panels) and will encourage governments to invest in critical infrastructure.

