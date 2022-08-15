Gubernatorial hopeful Maura Healey launches first statewide ad. It’s focused on family, teamwork, and making ‘Massachusetts more affordable.’

Her mother, a school nurse, spent years raising the Healey children on her own, with help from her parents, who were very involved in the children’s lives and visited often from Newburyport.

The 30-second ad, which will run statewide starting Tuesday, brings in Healey’s childhood in Hampton Falls, N.H., featuring photos and footage from her basketball career and her childhood home, a farmhouse her parents bought in an auction.

Three weeks before a primary election in which she faces no active opponent, Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, released her first television advertisement since she launched her campaign in January.

From left, Attorney General Maura Healey as an infant with her mother, Tracy Healey-Beattie, Healey (top left) poses with her siblings. Healey shoots a basketball on a half court behind her childhood home in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire. (Maura Healey for Governor) Maura Healey for Governor

The ad, titled “Teamwork” underscores her campaign promise to bring people across the state together .

“I’ve stood with you as the people’s lawyer, and now I’m running to be your governor,” Healey, 51, says in the ad. “I grew up one of five kids raised by a single mom, a school nurse, It wasn’t always easy, but teamwork got us through. I believe in teamwork. I’ve seen it on the court and in the court as your Attorney General.”

The advertisement also incorporates video of Healey with supporters on the campaign trail: taking photos with supporters, sitting on a coffee shop, holding a young child, and cheering along a group holding signs with endorsements from Boston labor union IBEW Local 103.

“As governor, I’ll make Massachusetts more affordable,” she says in the ad, which will air on broadcast and cable as well as streaming services. “We’ll cut taxes, reduce costs in housing and transportation, improve education, and make vocational training available so every student has the skills they need. Let’s do this together.”

Healey, who does not face a primary opponent after state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz dropped out of the race in June, is far ahead of either Republican primary candidate in the polls.

Recent surveys show Healey, who had more than $5.5 million in her campaign war chest, running ahead of the two candidates campaigning for the GOP nomination by more than 30 percentage points. They are former state representative Geoff Diehl and Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty.





