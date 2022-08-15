Mass. education leaders release COVID guidance for upcoming school year

“No asymptomatic person should be excluded from school as a result of exposure, regardless of vaccination status or exposure setting,” Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley and Department of Public Health Commissioner Margaret Cooke wrote in a joint memo to school superintendents.

The guidance is similar to what the state released at the end of the 2021-22 school year, and aligns with new isolation and testing guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last week.

Students and staff exposed to COVID should not isolate if they don’t have symptoms, according to guidelines Massachusetts education leaders issued on Monday for the upcoming school year.

The memo also said DESE and DPH are not recommending universal masking, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools. The statewide masking mandate was lifted in February.

“As always, any individual who wishes to continue to mask, including those who face higher risk from COVID-19, should be supported in that choice,” Riley and Cooke wrote.

The state previously announced it was ending its test-to-stay program, launched last year aimed at keeping young children and staff in classrooms instead of quarantining at home. Any schools wishing to implement a testing program must secure the supplies, staff, and software needed.

Starting this summer and going forward, Riley and Cooke wrote in Monday’s memo that only positive tests conducted at school sites by school staff must be reported to the Department of Health, which will then publish the data. Positive case counts will no longer be collected through DESE’s security portal, the memo said.

The state continued to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations as well as the flu shot.





