Mass. teen airlifted with serious injuries after New Hampshire ATV crash

A Massachusetts teen was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after he sustained serious injuries in an ATV crash in Cambridge, N.H., officials said.
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Lost Weekend Road around 4:40 p.m., according to a statement Monday from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
They found a 15-year-old boy, whose name and hometown were not released, who had suffered serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle during a failed downhill turn, officials said.
The teen had been traveling with relatives in a group of eight vehicles, the statement said. His machine had rolled over multiple times, according to a companion, and had struck the teen in the process.
Officials said the teen had been taken to Berlin Regional Airport in Milan by Errol EMS and then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The teen was a “fairly experienced ATV rider” who had operated several types of vehicles, his companions told officials.
Excessive speed appears to be the primary contributing factor in the crash, the statement said.
No further information was released.
