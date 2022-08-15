Mass. teen airlifted with serious injuries after New Hampshire ATV crash

A Massachusetts teen was airlifted to a hospital Sunday after he sustained serious injuries in an ATV crash in Cambridge, N.H., officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to reports of a single-vehicle ATV rollover on Lost Weekend Road around 4:40 p.m., according to a statement Monday from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

They found a 15-year-old boy, whose name and hometown were not released, who had suffered serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle during a failed downhill turn, officials said.