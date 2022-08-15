One person stabbed, 5 arrested for assault and battery in connection with Winchester fight

Five people were arrested for assault and battery after a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester Sunday night in which one person was stabbed and others injured, according to State Police.

One person was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, State Police spokesman David Procopio said via e-mail Monday. The other four arrests were for simple assault and battery.

Procopio confirmed Monday that one person was stabbed during the altercation. The person was rushed to the hospital Sunday night with non-life threatening injuries.