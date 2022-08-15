One person stabbed, 5 arrested for assault and battery in connection with Winchester fight

Five people were arrested for assault and battery after a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester Sunday night in which one person was stabbed and others injured, according to State Police.
One person was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, State Police spokesman David Procopio said via e-mail Monday. The other four arrests were for simple assault and battery.
Procopio confirmed Monday that one person was stabbed during the altercation. The person was rushed to the hospital Sunday night with non-life threatening injuries.
State troopers responded to a report of an altercation on Shannon Beach at 8:14 p.m. Sunday. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they were expected to undergo surgery, Procopio said Sunday. Several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The victim who was taken to the hospital may also face charges in connection with the fight, Procopio said Sunday.
Previous Globe material was used in this report.
