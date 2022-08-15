Orange Line shutdown will cause ‘severe’ traffic congestion throughout the region, officials warn

“We expect to see more traffic congestion on various highways, intersections and routes...for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians as MassDOT and especially the city of Boston make roadway changes to accommodate these buses,” Baker said at a press conference on the impending shutdown.

Governor Baker and other officials warned Monday that “traffic congestion will be severe” on city streets and state highways during the Orange Line shutdown as shuttle buses are deployed across Greater Boston to carry tens of thousands of daily MBTA passengers.

“To be clear, the shutdown will have substantial regional travel impacts,” he said. “It is evident that significant congestion will be felt throughout the region...All roadway users — whether you drive, bike or walk — you will see changes in your everyday commute and your commute will likely be longer.”

MassDOT released a map of potential traffic congestion ahead of the Orange Line closure. MassDOT

He added: “In order to provide priority for the shuttle service, roadway capacity along the direct routes will be effectively cut in half in some areas...Traffic congestion is expected to be severe.”

Gulliver alerted bicyclists and pedestrians to be aware that the buses being used to provide shuttle services are larger than MBTA buses, have different blind spots for drivers, and have different turning radiuses that must be taken into account.

Boston’s Chief Of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge urged people to plan now for an alternative way to work, including bicycling to work along the Southwest Corridor.

“Over the coming days, we will undertake an unprecedented effort to reconfigure streets in ways big and small to ensure that the shuttle buses can operate safely and efficiently on Boston streets,’' he said. “We know that this shutdown will be disruptive and painful for riders.”

Baker and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak once again emphasized that the shutdown of the Orange Line will allow five years’ worth of repairs and upgrades to be done between this Friday and Sept. 19. Baker read a litany of previous smaller scale shutdowns on MBTA lines over the years.

The T on Friday released its list of alternatives available to Orange Line riders when the shutdown begins in the evening this Friday.

The MBTA plan calls for:

- Free shuttle bus service on a north route from Oak Grove to Government Center stations and a south route from Forest Hills to Copley stations. Riders can connect to the Green Line at Government Center and Copley to switch between the routes.

- Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, and State stations will not have shuttle bus service, according to the plan. The T is directing riders who use those stations to instead travel on Silver Line bus routes, the Blue Line, or the Green Line.

- Vans will be provided for throughout the route to take riders with accessibility needs to the station closest to their destination. The RIDE paratransit trips that begin and end within 3/4 mile of the Orange Line will be free during the 30-day shutdown.

- The T is continuing to urge passengers to shift their daily journeys to the Commuter Rail network. The trip will essentially be free for those who show a Charlie Card or CharlieTicket to conductors at Zone 1A, 1, and 2 stations. Commuter Rail trains will stop at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove stations.

- During the Orange LIne shutdown, the Green Line between Government Center and Union Square stations will also stop running trains beginning Aug. 22 until the morning of Sept. 19. The T will provide shuttle bus service at all Green Line stations along this stretch of the line, the T said.

The Green Line E Branch service is suspended between Copley and Heath Street stations until Aug. 21, and the T is directing riders to use the 39 bus instead.

- Bluebikes will offer free 30-day passes during the Orange Line shutdown, the City of Boston announced Friday. Those passes will be available on the bike share system’s website or app.

Baker’s spoke at a press conference held four days before the scheduled shutdown is set to take place. The plan came with little advance warning to officials in Boston, Somerville, Medford, and Malden, the primary communities on the Orange Line. Municipal officials have been working with the T on impact planning.

A complete subway line shutdown has never been done before, and the T plans to conduct long-deferred track repairs and replacements that have been ordered by the Federal Transit Administration, which is conducting a safety inspection at the T.

That inspection started after a series of safety failures, including the April dragging death of a Red Line passenger at Broadway Station in Boston. In June, the FTA issued four interim directives to the T, ordering the agency to complete safety certifications for all of its staff, better prevent runaway train incidents, hire more dispatchers, and address long-neglected track repairs.

The FTA’s full safety report is expected later this month.

The T closures will come just as students are starting classes, many workers are considering a post-summer return to downtown offices, and voters head to the polls in the state’s primary elections.

At least eight Boston Public Schools high schools are located near the Orange Line, serving nearly 6,000 students, a Globe analysis found. Community colleges and universities also dot the route, including Northeastern University, Roxbury Community College, and Bunker Hill Community College.

The longterm benefit could be the elimination of years-long speed restrictions that have long plagued the Orange Line and kept service slow.

The T said it will replace 3,500 feet of 38-year-old track, as well as repair track, ties, and concrete along the route, and upgrade signals at Oak Grove and Malden stations.

All alternative travel options can be found on the MBTA’s website: www.mbta.com/projects/building-better-t-2022

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.