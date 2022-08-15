Search underway for swimmer who jumped off Martha’s Vineyard bridge

One man was found dead and another remains missing after they jumped off a bridge in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, US Coast Guard officials said.
At 11:20 p.m. Sunday, officials launched a search for four adult males who jumped off the “Jaws” bridge, which connects Edgartown to Oak Bluffs, said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard.
“It’s a local swimming spot in Edgartown,” she said in a phone interview. “Two of the people were recovered fairly quickly with no injuries. One was found earlier this morning deceased. We are still searching for the fourth swimmer.”
Advertisement
In addition to the Coast Guard, several other agencies are involved in the search, including the Massachusetts State Police, Edgartown Fire Department, Tisbury Fire Department, and Dukes County Sheriff’s office, according to a tweet by the US Coast Guard.
#HappeningNow: @USCG is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge. Searching are CG STA Woods Hole, Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Hammerhead, Edgartown Fire, Oaks Bluff Fire, Tisbury Fire, Dukes County Sheriff and Mass State Police.#SAR— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 15, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.