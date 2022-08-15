Search underway for swimmer who jumped off Martha’s Vineyard bridge

One man was found dead and another remains missing after they jumped off a bridge in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, US Coast Guard officials said.

At 11:20 p.m. Sunday, officials launched a search for four adult males who jumped off the “Jaws” bridge, which connects Edgartown to Oak Bluffs, said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard.

“It’s a local swimming spot in Edgartown,” she said in a phone interview. “Two of the people were recovered fairly quickly with no injuries. One was found earlier this morning deceased. We are still searching for the fourth swimmer.”