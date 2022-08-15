fb-pixel Skip to main content

Search underway for swimmer who jumped off Martha’s Vineyard bridge

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 15, 2022, 37 minutes ago

One man was found dead and another remains missing after they jumped off a bridge in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, US Coast Guard officials said.

At 11:20 p.m. Sunday, officials launched a search for four adult males who jumped off the “Jaws” bridge, which connects Edgartown to Oak Bluffs, said Petty Officer Briana Carter, a spokeswoman for the US Coast Guard.

“It’s a local swimming spot in Edgartown,” she said in a phone interview. “Two of the people were recovered fairly quickly with no injuries. One was found earlier this morning deceased. We are still searching for the fourth swimmer.”

In addition to the Coast Guard, several other agencies are involved in the search, including the Massachusetts State Police, Edgartown Fire Department, Tisbury Fire Department, and Dukes County Sheriff’s office, according to a tweet by the US Coast Guard.

