State education board to vote today on raising MCAS graduation requirements

The vote in raising the standards on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS, comes two months after the board was initially expected to decide on the proposal by education commissioner Jeffrey Riley. It follows a public comment period that began in April , with the majority speaking in opposition of the changes over concerns they would negatively affect the performance of high-needs students, incentivize test prep at the expense of other instruction, and increase pressure on teachers.

The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is expected to vote this afternoon on a controversial proposal to raise the standardized state test scores needed for students to graduate high school, which could start with this year’s incoming ninth-graders.

Under the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s proposed changes, students would have to attain a scaled score of 486 onboth the English and math MCAS tests; currently, the thresholds are 472 for English and 486 for math.

Students who complete an “educational proficiency plan,” which includes students’ coursework, grades, and teacher input, would be allowed to graduate with a lower score, of at least 470 on both English and math, up from the current 455 and 469, respectively. The state considers scores from 440 to 469 as “not meeting expectations,” while scores from 470 to 499 are “partially meeting expectations.” Students also would have to score at least 470 on a science, technology, or engineering MCAS test.

The MCAS began in 1998. Since 2003, all graduating seniors have been required to attain certain MCAS scores. Students first take the tests — which now include math, science, and English language arts — in 10th grade and if they don’t pass, are given opportunities to attempt them again in later grades.

Monday’s agenda also features an additional proposal by board member Martin West to further raise the math and English score threshold of 500, the level the state considers to be “meeting expectations,” beginning with the class of 2031. Students who complete educational proficiency plans would still be able to graduate with scores of 470 and the science standard would be unchanged.

The board is scheduled to meet in person from noon to 4 p.m. at the education department’s Malden headquarters at 75 Pleasant St. The meeting will also be recorded and livestreamed.

